Family fun day to raise money for Irthlingborough’s Chelsea’s Angels charity

A charity set up in memory of a little girl who lost her fight with cancer is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Chelsea’s Angels was set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton from Irthlingborough who lost her two-year fight with childhood cancer neuroblastoma in 2009.

The youngster wanted her family to help other poorly children like her and this led to the charity being launched in 2010.

Since then, the charity has raised thousands of pounds, helped countless other youngsters going through treatment and their families and it is now getting ready for its annual family fun day.

There will be music, fun and games, a tombola, raffle, cake stall, displays and reptiles as well as lots of independent stall holders at the family event taking place from 11am until 3.30pm on Saturday, September 10, at the Tithe Barn in Wellingborough.

The event is taking place during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Michelle Tomkins from Chelsea’s Angels said: “It’s our main event of the year.”

But added: “We’re still looking for a couple of groups to perform.”

A number of dance groups are already confirmed for the event, although the charity would love to hear from anyone else who would could offer some entertainment for a 30-minute slot.

They would also like to hear from anyone who could donate any raffle prizes.

Funds raised on the day will go towards the charity, which supports families affected by childhood cancer in various ways.

One of the ways Chelsea’s Angels helps families is by buying something to put a smile on the child’s face or by offering financial support to the family.

This could be to cover costs such as fuel to get to and from hospital appointments, or to cover bills or mortgage payments.

They also donate care packs to youngsters being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

For more information about the forthcoming family fun day, call 07717 606864.