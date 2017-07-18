Family fun day in Wellingborough to support charity in memory of Chelsea

A charity which supports children being treated for cancer is appealing for help as its gets ready for its annual fun day.

This year will be the fifth year of the annual fun day for Chelsea’s Angels, the charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.

The fun day is taking place from 11am to 3.30pm on Saturday, July 22, at the Tithe Barn in Wellingborough with music, stalls, cakes and a raffle.

As this is the charity’s main fundraiser of the year, they are appealing for support ahead of the day.

They would love to hear from anyone who can donate raffle prizes as all money raised by the event goes towards helping children like Chelsea.

A spokesman for the charity said they’ve already supported 11 requests this month, using between £2,000 and £3,000 of their funds.

And they have another eight requests to process so they really want the fun day to be a huge success so they can continue to help youngsters being treated for cancer.

Chelsea had one wish before she died for her family to help other poorly children like her and this led to the charity being set up in 2010.

Since then, the Irthlingborough-based charity has raised thousands of pounds and worked tirelessly to help other youngsters going through treatment and their families.

One of the ways it helps families is buying something to put a smile on the child’s face or by offering financial support to the family.

This could be to cover costs such as fuel to get to and from hospital appointments, or to cover bills or mortgage payments.

They also donate care packs to youngsters being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

