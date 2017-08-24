Family fun day and charity fundraiser to mark re-opening of Bella Italia Northampton tomorrow

Refurbished with a brand new look, Northampton’s Bella Italia is hosting a family fun day tomorrow to mark its reopening.

There will be characters from your favourite cartoons and films including Peppa Pig, Scooby Doo and Olaf!

There will be pizza making, face painting, Bella goody bags and many other activities all planned to help celebrate the new look and raise money for an amazing children’s charity.

The restaurant is raising money for Antwone’s dream to go on an annual group trip to Orlando where 12 children and their families are taken to all of the parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

There’s no need to book and all the activities on the day are free, you are just ask that you donate to help us make Antwone’s dream come true.

The fun day takes place at Bella Italia, Sixfields Leisure, between 12pm and 6pm on Friday August 25.

Visit bellaitalia.co.uk/family-fun-day to find out more