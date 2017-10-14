Family and friends to wear orange for funeral of fundraiser from village near Rushden

Family and friends will be wearing orange for the funeral of a man who spent many years driving around in an orange-shaped car for good causes.

Geoff Quaife lived with his family in Carlton, near Sharnbrook on the county border, and used to take the Outspan Orange promotion car to events around the county.

The Outspan car

He was well-known for his appearances with the easily recognisable car, and following his recent death, family and friends are being asked to wear something orange for his funeral on Monday (October 16).

Friend John Ward, who used to live in Higham Ferrers, said: “In the 1980s and 1990s, Geoff used to drive the Outspan Orange promotion car, shaped like a giant orange, around the county from the Northampton balloon festival to the teddy bears picnic events in Irchester Country Park, assorted carnivals and fetes to name just a few.

“He was also a licensed hot air balloon pilot and piloted the Outspan balloon at events both home and abroad.

“I also went with him as ‘crew’ to the Sun’s Wacky Races events held at Castle Donnington race track where I competed against him at his request and won it the last time it was held with my ‘Furry Flyer’ battery powered car.”

Geoff with the rhinos at Woburn Safari Park

John said Geoff, who also found time to keep shire horses, retired from Outspan some years ago due to his health.

He described Geoff as ‘something of a character’ and said he was held in high regard both for his appearances at events as well as his fundraising for assorted charities and organisations in Northamptonshire.

Geoff’s son Geoff Jnr said: “Dad used to do a lot of charity work with the Outspan car for the children with leukemia charity down in Battersea and he was part of The Sun newspaper’s Wacky Races.

“He also flew Outspan’s hot air balloon and he used to be head ranger at Woburn Safari Park back in the late 60s and early 70s.”

Geoff was head ranger at Woburn Safari Park

Geoff’s funeral is being held at the Norse Road Crematorium in Bedford at 1.30pm on Monday (October 16).

Those attending are asked to wear something orange in colour from ties to hats, dresses to suits to honour his memory and the work he did.