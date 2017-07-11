Family and friends gather for funeral of Corby’s ‘Cat in a Hat’

Memories, laughter and tears were shared as family and friends came together for the funeral of Corby’s ‘Cat in a Hat.’

Cat Anderson was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014 and lost her brave fight aged just 38 on June 14.

Nearly 300 people who knew and loved Cat, who was known as ‘Cat in a Hat’ due to the many different hats she had, gathered for her funeral at the Church of Christ in Beanfield Avenue, Corby, last Tuesday (July 4).

Her dad Rab Anderson said it went well and he thanked all those who supported them on the day, including the Grampian Club Pipe Band who played as Cat was brought in to the church and the Church of Christ who allowed use of their meeting place for free.

Rab said: “There must have been close to 300 people there.

“It was standing room only with an overspill out into the hall.

Rab Anderson with his daughter Cat

“Our friend David Walker, who owns a podiatary business in Corby, gave a lovely eulogy of Cat’s life.

“The people from Quantum Print in Corby did a fantastic job on the order of service and again donated their services for free, just another example of the generosity of Corby’s people.

“We had a fantastic buffet at the Rockingham Forest Hotel where Kayleigh Devlin looked after us.”

Rad said they had many family and friends stay over, and he added: “The day was a mixture of deep, deep sadness interspersed with laughter and happy memories.

“Cat even had us up dancing and clapping at one point in the church to the tune Hey, Soul Sister.

“A small singing group, which contained people who taught Cat at Sunday school, sang a beautiful a cappella chorus called Jesus is Lord, this was one of Cat’s favourites as a child.”

Cat lived in Uppingham, having been born in Glasgow and raised in Corby where she attended Kingswood junior and senior schools.

She started hairdressing at a Corby salon in Occupation Road called Harry Coutts and latterly worked for Motor Parts Direct as a delivery driver.

After Cat was diagnosed, her family and friends rallied round and organised events and fundraisers to raise money and awareness about brain tumours.

And Rab has said they will continue the ‘Cat in a Hat’ campaign in support of Brain Tumour Research.

