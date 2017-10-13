Extra police patrols after reports of man approaching girl in Great Doddington

Officers have been carrying out extra patrols after reports of a van driver approaching a girl and asking if she wanted a lift.

Police were contacted after a man in a white van approached a girl in Earls Barton Road, Great Doddington, near to Glenfield Drive at about 3.20pm on Tuesday (October 10).

A spokesman for Northants Police said the girl said no and the man drove off towards Wellingborough.

He is described as aged about 40, with dark skin, possibly Eastern European and he wore a black jumper, white T-shirt, black trousers and boots.

The police spokesman added: “We have deployed extra patrols to the area as reassurance.”