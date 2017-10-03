Expansion complete at Desborough venue

A Desborough venue has added more strings to its bow after opening a new menswear shop and more hotel rooms.
The R Inn in Station Road, known locally as the Ritz, now offers formal wear for men from its ‘Well Groomed at the Ritz’ shop.
Owner Kris Malde said: “In London we have a business called Well Groomed and there’s no formal hire place around here.
“I thought we’d have a branch here and it’s ideal, with weddings being held here as well.
“We’ve already had six bookings and it’s got great potential.”
Well Groomed offers a host of formal hire options including morning suits, kilts and dinner jackets.
The move comes off the back of a hotel expansion to increase the number of rooms to 25.
Mr Malde added: “We had seven rooms but that wasn’t enough so we added six more and a disabled room, but that still wasn’t enough.
“Now we’ve added 11 more by converting old meeting rooms and we’re fully booked at weekends with a 70 per cent occupancy rate during the week.
“With the restaurant as well, it’s becoming a little complex.”
The venue now consists of a hotel, tapas restaurant, dessert parlour, menswear shop and shisha lounge.
Last week the R Inn claimed to be the first venue in the county to accept euros as a payment method.
