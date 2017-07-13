EXCLUSIVE: House of Fraser reveals more about new Rushden Lakes store

House of Fraser has exclusively revealed more details about its new store opening at Rushden Lakes soon.

The newly constructed department store will be House of Fraser’s first store at an out-of-town retail and leisure complex.

House of Fraser is coming to Rushden Lakes

And as well as being its first store to open in nearly nine years, it will also be the retailer’s first sustainable and green store.

With 64,000sq ft of retail space, the Rushden Lakes store will boast more than 50 premium and high street brands and have a Champagne bar when it opens in late August.

As the retailer’s first green retail store with high environmental standards, House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes meets the BREEAM sustainable building certification.

BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment scheme for buildings, which specifies requirements for the building and operations to maximize its performance in terms of energy and climate change, resource, water and waste management.

Rushden Lakes (picture by John Bancroft)

It also takes into account that the Rushden Lakes development is adjacent to protected natural habitats.

House of Fraser has partnered with The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, who are managing these wildlife habitats.

This is to ensure protection of the local biodiversity and share the experience with House of Fraser customers.

The interior of House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes is designed to connect with the beautiful natural setting.

It will include unique features such as a living wall which has air quality and well-being benefits.

Designed by the Green Infrastructure Consultancy, the living wall will be six metres wide and eight metres tall spanning over two floors positioned next to the escalators.

It will be home to more than 2,000 indoor plants, including species such as the familiar Philodendron and more unusual plants like Chinese Evergreen.

Dr Dorothy Maxwell, head of sustainability at House of Fraser, said: “Being sensitive to the wildlife in and around Rushden Lakes has been a priority for House of Fraser as well as making the store meet high environmental standards.

“As a responsible retailer, we are delighted to be based in such as beautiful natural setting and aim to protect it and share this experience with our customers.”

A luxury Champagne bar will open on the first floor with elevated views across the lakes, making it the perfect setting to enjoy a post shopping aperitif.

The Italian coffee house, Caffé Nero, will open on the ground floor.

Rushden Lakes is owned by the Crown Estate, which is funding the £140 million retail and leisure scheme.

Surrounded by 200 acres of wetlands managed by The Wildlife Trust, the retail park concept is a one of a kind that brings together shopping and eating alongside more unusual outdoor activities such as canoeing.

A spokesman for The Crown Estate said: “We are excited to welcome House of Fraser to Rushden Lakes, a shopping and leisure destination like no other.

“House of Fraser is an anchor retailer for Rushden Lakes and will bring a host of exciting new fashion brands, fabulous beauty and the best in homeware to Northamptonshire.”

With the store set to open its doors in the next two months, bosses say House of Fraser Rushden Lakes will be a destination like no other.