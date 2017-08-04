Ex-England cricket star Graeme Swann to launch UK tour in Kettering

Graeme Swann and one of the country’s most-loved cricket commentators will kick off their UK tour in Kettering next month.

Swann and recently-retired Henry Blofeld, the voice of TMS, will begin their 18-leg show at the Lighthouse Theatre on September 26.

The show, Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off, will take a look back at Swann’s illustrious and sometimes hilarious career.

Swann, who was born in Northampton and spent the first years of his career with the county team, is delighted to be starting the tour in his home county.

He said: “My favourite show on my last tour was the homecoming at the Royal & Derngate, it was just brilliant.

“I have so many friends and family here and the atmosphere is almost like a festival.

“I know a lot of people in the east of the county from the boys at Geddington, Weekley and Warkton and David Steele and I can’t wait for the show.”

This will be the ‘second innings’ of Swann’s tour, and he has told fans to expect a lot of fun.

Speaking about a previous tour with fellow TMS voice Jonathan Agnew, he said: “That was more like an interview, it was a bit more serious.

“Henry is one of life’s great joygivers, he could read the instructions off a tin of baked beans [and it would be good].

“I’m the same, I like to bury my head in the sand if something’s not fun.

“This will be a lot of fun.”

Swann went from international outsider to England’s seventh-highest test wicket taker, winning fans along the way with his attitude to the game and ‘sprinkler’ dance during England’s Ashes win in Australia in 2010/11.

His tour will take in cities such as Manchester, Nottingham and Norwich before ending at London’s Lyric Theatre on November 13.

To buy tickets to the Kettering show, call 01536 414141 or visit the Lighthouse Theatre website.