Evie takes on marathon in aid of mental health campaign

A runner from Aldwincle took on the London marathon to raise money for a mental health charity in Kettering.

Evie Barnes, 23, has so-far raised more than £3,500 for completing the 26 mile run, which took place in April.

Evie decided to take on the mammoth running challenge and raise money for Kettering Mind and Heads Together after finding out about the support that the charity offers to people in the area.

Heads Together is a campaign spearheaded by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry which aims to change the national conversation on mental health from one of stigma and fear to one of support.

Evie said: “Mental health is being spoken about more than ever. Hearing about the Heads Together campaign along with seeing the work that Kettering Mind do in supporting individuals who struggle with their mental health spurred me into running the London Marathon.

“We will all experience pressure to our mental health during our lives. It’s okay to not always be okay, and the more we understand that, and the more we talk about it, the better we can help each other.

“I hope that by raising funds for Kettering Mind and Heads Together I can play my part in ending stigma around mental health once and for all.”

Visit tinyurl.com/eviebarnes if you would like to add to Evie’s fundraising.