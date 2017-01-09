Enrolment day for Kettering charity aiming to to help jobless and low earners

A Kettering charity which offers educational support for the jobless and low earners will host an enrolment day on Wednesday (January 11).

KCU will hold the day between 9.30am and 11.30am at its learning centre in Gold Street, next to Boots.

The charity has helped those in the community with education and training for the past 32 years, providing more than 900 course places a year.

There is a wide range of course available such as IT, Confidence for Women, Coping With Change ESOL, Citizenship, Preparing for Employment and Healthy Cooking to name just a few.

KCU’s CEO Paul Jackson said: “For 32 years the KCU mission has been to recognise the potential and possibility of every individual and their unique requirements of support.

“Our enrolment day enables us to connect with our community and deliver this.”

The full list of courses are available on the KCU website here or by contacting 01536 481989.