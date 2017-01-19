Engineers called out after residents left without gas in Oundle

More than 50 engineers are trying to fix a problem with the gas supply in Oundle today (Thursday).

National Grid’s gas emergency engineers are dealing with reports of loss of gas supply to the town and are investigating the cause.

More than 50 engineers from across the country - the East and West Midlands, London and the North West - have gone to Oundle to assist with the incident.

The engineers will have to visit all properties to safely turn off the gas supply to each property so National Grid is asking resident to not turn off their own gas supply.

But engineers will need to gain access to properties to turn gas supplies off at the gas meter.

If people are at work, the engineers will continue to visit properties until they have completed all their checks.

A customer centre has been set up and will be open from midday today.

It will remain open into the evening and throughout the incident, and also into the weekend if necessary.

The customer centre has been set up in the Glapthorn Room on the first floor (a lift is available) of The Hub at Fletton House in Fletton Way, Glapthorn Road, Oundle.

A spokesman for National Grid said: “Please let us know if there are vulnerable customers who may need assistance, such as the elderly, infirm or seriously ill.

“If you have any queries please call our enquiry number 0845 8351111.

“We will keep people updated throughout the incident.”

All engineers carry ID badges so customers are urged to check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.

And if anyone smells gas, they should call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111999.

It is not yet known when the gas supply will be restored.