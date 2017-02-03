Engagement ring stolen from woman during knifepoint robbery in Wellingborough

A robber threatened a woman with a knife before stealing numerous items including her engagement ring.

The victim was out jogging at about 6.30am yesterday (Thursday) in the area of Lea Way and Western Way in Wellingborough when a man approached her and asked for the time before producing a knife.

He took her Ipod Nano player, headphones and armband holder, and her engagement ring.

The offender is described as a white man of about 6ft in his early 30s with a lean build.

He was clean shaven, had dark eyebrows and wore a dark hooded top with a zip, dark jogging bottoms, white trainers and dark fingerless gloves.

He is also described as wearing distinctive, thin, black round-edged glasses.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.