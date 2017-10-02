Emergency plan training exercise to be held near East Northants village

Northamptonshire’s emergency plans will be put to the test this weekend when a group of young cadets go missing during an overnight trek as part of a training exercise.

The simulated incident on Sunday (October 8) will assess how well emergency response organisations and volunteers respond to the situation as it unfolds.

The scenario will see the cadets taking part in a march through woodland near Bulwick.

But the alarm is raised when bad weather sets in and the cadets fail to report at their designated meeting point.

Cllr André Gonzalez de Savage, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for public protection, strategic infrastructure and economic growth, said: “We hold emergency response exercises like this on a regular basis to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for a range of emergency scenarios.

“This training incident will unfold like a real emergency situation, testing agencies’ abilities to cope with casualties, search and rescue, and communicating key information.”

Exact details of the full incident are being kept under wraps to accurately test the agencies’ emergency response.

The day will involve the emergency services, and be supported by volunteers including British Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, Northampton Emergency Aid Team, Northamptonshire 4x4 Response Team and RAYNET.

Cllr Gonzalez de Savage added: “While we are not giving details about what will happen on the day in order to we can make it as ‘real life’ as possible, we want to reassure people in the local area that this is just a test exercise.”

To find out more about the county’s emergency planning work, and how to volunteer as an emergency responder, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/emergencies.