Elvis impersonator from Weldon is named second best in Europe

An Elvis impersonator left his competition all shook up after coming second in the annual European Elvis Championships.

Fisher Stevens from Weldon was one of more than 60 Elvis tribute acts battling it out over three days at the competition recently held in Birmingham.

Fisher took second place at the recent championships

Contestants had to impress more than 40 judges with their vocal ability, looks, stage presence and the ability to perform as ‘The King.’

And Fisher was so close to taking the top prize, but narrowly missed out by just three points to take second place.

The married father-of-two said: “The top two was the tightest score ever in the history of the event, the adjudicators had to count the scores many times over.

“The end result was that there were just three points separating the top two, which out of a potential overall score of 1,200 points each, three points could be as much as a wrong hand gesture during a song in the finals.”

Fisher took up the role professionally in 2008

This latest success is just one of several which Fisher has achieved since giving up his job as a sales manager in 2008 to be an Elvis impersonator professionally.

His job impersonating the star, whose hits included Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender and All Shook Up, has seen him travel to America on more than 20 occasions to perform, tour China in 2015, win the Elvis Masters Competition in 2015 and perform his Elvis show at The Core in Corby to a sell-out crowd twice.

While his tribute to Elvis has taken him around the world, Fisher will be performing much closer to home later this year for anyone wanting to see him in action.

He will be returning to The Core in Corby on March 31 following the success of a sold-out show in 2016 with A Beautiful Noise, the show celebrating all the classic hits of Neil Diamond.

Fisher and the Beautiful Noise Band are hoping to re-create and capture the essence of a real Diamond concert with the singer’s hits spanning five decades, including Love on the Rocks, Sweet Caroline and Forever In Blue Jeans.