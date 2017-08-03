Electric bike stolen from cycle racks in Wellingborough

Have your say

Thieves stole an electric bicycle from cycle racks in Wellingborough’s town centre.

The incident took place between 1.30pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, July 27, when a Carrera E Electric Crossfire, which was in the cycle racks in the Market Square area of Market Street, was stolen.

The bike is silver with black mudguards, a gel seat, a white sticker on the battery and a black cycle bell.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.