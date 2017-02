Police are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Kettering in which an elderly man was knocked over.

The incident happened in Bath Road, close to North Park, some time between 3.30pm and 4.25pm on Friday, January 27.

The only description of the group involved is that they were male and female and aged between 11 and 16.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.