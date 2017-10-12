Eighty-one-house development on edge of Kettering set for approval

A new housing development just off Kettering’s Rothwell Road is set to be given the go-ahead.

The bid by Manor Oak Homes for an 81-home scheme has been recommended for approval by planners, subject to Section 106 obligations.

A decision on the plans, for land between Rothwell Road and Thorpe Malsor, was deferred in August to discuss highways issues.

But now it’s been recommended that whatever proposal follows with an adjacent 350-home site – traffic lights or a roundabout – would work with the 81-home development.

A report set to be discussed by Kettering councillors said: “In terms of highways implications, the proposal can be delivered in a way that maintains highway safety whether or not it comes forward independently or with the nearby Gipsy Lane proposal.

“In light of the above and the findings of the original report and with no reason to come to a different view, the application is recommended for approval, subject to an acceptable Section 106 agreement being secured and the imposition of the conditions stated on that report.”

A report into highway safety said there had been one major accident and four minor incidents on the A43 Telford Lodge junction since 2012, but none had been related to the use of the Gipsy Lane junction.

It added that Gipsy Lane could be widened at the entrance to Rothwell Road to allow more vehicles to turn left while still allowing vehicles to turn right.

The application received two objections, compared to 30 for the 350-home Gipsy Lane development.

A decision on the plans will be made on Tuesday (October 17) at 6.30pm in the council chamber.