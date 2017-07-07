Eight weeks of roadworks in Kettering to start next week

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned that eights weeks of roadworks in an area of Kettering will begin on Monday (July 10).

The roadworks are planned for the Windmill Avenue/Deeble Road area and Southgate Drive, and should be complete by Monday, September 4.

The works will ‘improve capacity to the roundabout’, a letter to residents says.

There will be alterations to pedestrian crossing points, new footway surfacing and road resurfacing on all approaches to the roundabout.

The zebra crossing in Deeble Road will be replaced with a new push button-controlled puffin crossing.

In Southgate Drive verges will be removed and kerbs replaced to provide areas for people to park.

The carriageway will be replaced with levels being raised with areas for vehicle parking and pedestrians made visible with white markings.

Nick Andic, who lives in Southgate Drive, says he’s not looking forward to the work and thinks the new road layout could be dangerous.

He said: “It’s going to be hell.

“I’m worred that the new surface is going to cause a lot of issues with boy racers.

“I feel it’s going to be dangerous in the street.

“It’s going to go on for eight weeks and there’s going to be a whole lot of noise.”

In Deeble Road/Windmill Avenue traffic will be controlled by three-way temporary lights, 24 hours a day.

Southgate Drive will be closed from 7.30am to 5pm every day, with access only.

The letter to residents said: “When programming works, we consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption.

“On occasion there may be delays but we would like to thank you for you patience and co-operation.”