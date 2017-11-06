Work starts on new special educational needs school in Corby

The start of groundworks at Corby’s new special educational needs school was marked with the burying of a time capsule.

Red Kite Academy will provide 100 places for children aged four to 18 with severe and profound learning difficulties and for children and young people with an autism presentation.

With the time capsule are Eoin Finan, 13, and headteacher Donna Luck

The school is being built on the site of the former Beanfield Community School in Glastonbury Road, Corby, and is due to open to pupils in September 2018.

The £8m school is being delivered by Northamptonshire County Council with funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency and will be run by academy sponsor Red Kite Academy Trust.

Tom O’Dwyer, on behalf of the trust, said: “We are thrilled to finally take this crucial step as we move towards providing a desperately needed resource for the children and families of Corby.

“These are the most vulnerable people in our society and are thoroughly deserving of their own school, dedicated to meeting their needs.

“We look forward with immense anticipation to seeing Red Kite Academy take its place in the family of wonderful Northamptonshire special schools.”

County council deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education Cllr Matthew Golby said: “In Northamptonshire, we’ve seen a 9.3 per cent increase in the number of children attending a special educational needs school between January 2014 and January 2016, so the new Red Kite Academy will deliver much-needed school places for children with a range of learning difficulties and special educational needs.

“I’m very much looking forward to work getting underway on this fantastic project.”

The new school will have 12 classrooms, specialist teaching rooms, a hall, a hydrotherapy pool, life skills suites and medical rooms.