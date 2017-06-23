Wellingborough and Irthlingborough pupils get together to celebrate the best in children's literature

Students from four schools came together to discuss, compare and rate the books shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal.

Wrenn Academy in Wellingborough hosted a Carnegie shadowing event on June 16 and welcomed pupils from Weavers Academy, Huxlow Science College and Wellingborough School for it.

The event was a celebration of the achievement of pupils reading the eight books shortlisted for the prestigious CILIP Carnegie Medal, which is awarded to a children’s book which is

considered outstanding.

The highlight of the morning was a talk from one of the Carnegie judges, Tracey Frohawk, who spoke about her experience as a judge.

Secret voting revealed that the children’s winner was the book Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys, which did in fact win the award this year when the result was revealed on June 19.