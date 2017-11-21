Rushden car store sets fundraising wheels in motion for Children in Need

Customers at a car supermarket helped to raise nearly £900 for Children in Need.

Croyland Car Megastore in Rushden collected spare change from its customers and also set up a JustGiving page, which helped raise an initial £428.88.

In a bid to give the fundraising efforts a boost, Croyland pledged to match the amount raised, bringing the overall total to £857.

The showroom hosted a range of activities and Croyland’s mascot Cooper made a star appearance on the forecourt to pose for selfies.

As part of the fundraising fun, members of the public took advantage of a free mini-winter check on their vehicles, donating any amount they could for a windscreen wash, oil-level check and more.

Croyland continued its Freebie Friday favourite, offering three online donors the opportunity to spin the Freebie Friday wheel for a chance to win football match tickets, shopping vouchers and cash prizes.

Croyland Car Megastore’s general manager, Mark Swindells, said: “We’d like to thank all our loyal customers who generously donated during the fantastic Friday fundraiser.

“We are big supporters of Children in Need and it was a pleasure to see both the Croyland team and local community come together and raise a great sum which we were happy to double.”