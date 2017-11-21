Irthlingborough pupils sponge their teachers for Children in Need

Teachers proved to be good sports by letting pupils throw wet sponges at them – all in the name of charity.

Pupils and staff at Huxlow Science College pulled out all the stops to raise money for Children in Need.

Along with a staff netball game which drew a large crowd, cakes sales and stalls helped the school to raise £1,013 for the charity.

Children in Need funds projects across the UK, including Service Six and the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough and Groundwork in Kettering.

The school thanked all those who supported its efforts for this year’s Children in Need.