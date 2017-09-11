Education courses still available at Kettering charity

Places on training and education courses are still available at a Kettering charity.

Kettering Community Unit (KCU) aims to improve people’s skills to help them get back into employment or to generally improve their quality of life.

They provide free courses and, working with their partners, they provide more than 30 courses a term over three terms each year.

The charity still has places available on courses for: creative writing, IT in the workplace, basic IT, buying and selling online, English tester, ukulele for beginners, British Sign Language, citizenship, ESOL intermediate/advanced, ESOL beginners and upcycling.

KCU chief executive officer Paul Jackson said: “These courses provide a great opportunity for people to improve their skills and gain employment.”

To sign up for a course, click here.