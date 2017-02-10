East Northants slimmer who lost more than eight stone is now helping others

A slimmer who lost more than eight stone is now helping others shift the pounds.

Rowena McNally, who runs Slimming World groups across East Northants, is eight stone lighter and this saw her become one of 32 consultants from the UK and Ireland to win a place at the consultant slimmer of the year finals.

All Slimming World consultants have lost weight with the organisation themselves and the competition celebrates their transformations.

At her heaviest, Rowena weighed more than 20 stone and found both her health and confidence were beginning to suffer so the 29-year-old joined Slimming World in April 2015.

She said: “I was nervous when I first walked through the door of my Slimming World group, but it was without doubt one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“It’s made me a lot more active too.

“Before losing the weight I didn’t do any real exercise, but Slimming World helped me to become much more active.

“Now I go to the gym more regularly and walk everywhere.

“My whole life is completely different.”

After losing five stone in November 2015, Rowena decided to become a Slimming World consultant and now supports more than 200 slimmers at her groups in Thrapston and Oundle.

She said: “I always remember how lovely everyone was to me on that first night and every week of my journey, and I make sure I show that same care and respect to all of my own members.” She said helping others brings rewards for her and them, and added: “Seeing their health and confidence improve, as well as their whole outlook on life change, is a reward in itself.

“Losing weight doesn’t just bring physical benefits; it’s also as though another weight has been lifted off people’s shoulders because being overweight is such an emotional burden too.

“Making the finals of a national competition is such an honour – I never would have predicted this when I was over eight stone heavier.”

Rowena’s weight loss put her in the running for consultant slimmer of the year 2017, which was open to all of the club’s 4,500 consultants who have lost weight in the past year.

She attended the finals on February 5 and received a certificate and gift from Slimming World’s CEO Caryl Richards.

Her Thrapston group meets every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Fridays at 9.30am at Thrapston Baptist Church and the Oundle group is every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Oundle CE Primary School.

For more details call Rowena on 07714 854762.

Slimming World is looking for past members to become new consultants to open groups across East Northants, with current vacancies in Thrapston, Oundle, Higham Ferrers and Rushden.

A recruitment event is taking place from 3pm until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday) at Kettering Park Hotel.