East Northants Council urges public to stay safe from dangerous gas appliances

East Northamptonshire Council urging the public to keep themselves safe from dangerous gas appliances as part of Gas Safety Week.

The seventh annual Gas Safety Week (September 18 to 24) will see organisations from across the UK work together, to encourage all gas consumers to make sure they have their gas appliances checked annually by a Gas Safe registered engineer and protect against the dangers of unsafe gas appliances, such as fires, leaks, explosions and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Leader of East Northants Council Steven North said: “Getting your gas appliances checked may sound common sense, but it is not something which everyone does regularly.

“However, doing so could help save your life as poorly maintained gas appliances can cause everything from explosions to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“By taking care of your gas appliances properly you are taking care of your home and your loved ones.“

With 21 deaths and more than 800 gas-related injuries in the past three years, it’s crucial that people have their appliances checked each year to be assured they are working safely and efficiently.

People should also check that their engineer is Gas Safe registered.

Anyone working on gas appliances while not being registered is working illegally.

Managing director for Gas Safe Register Jonathan Samuel said: “It’s great to have the support of ENC this Gas Safety Week.

“By working together we can reach more people and help to reduce the number of dangerous gas appliances that could be lurking in the homes of the UK’s 23 million gas consumers.

“We know from our own investigations data that one in six gas appliances in the UK are unsafe2 meaning far too many people are victims of preventable gas related incidents.”

Stay Gas Safe at home this Gas Safety Week by following these top tips:

·Sign up to a free annual gas safety check reminder service at www.staygassafe.co.uk.

·Be aware of the signs that an unsafe gas appliance may cause such as a lazy yellow flame instead of a crisp blue flame; soot or staining on or around the appliance; excess condensation in the room

·Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. CO gas is known as the ‘silent killer’ as it has no smell, taste or colour. The symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness, which can easily be mistaken for something else

·‘Trust the Triangle’ and always ask to see an engineer’s Gas Safe ID card and check it to make sure the engineer is qualified to check or fit the appliance in question.