East Northants charity helps buy life-changing equipment for youngster

A six-year-old boy has been given a life-changing piece of equipment which will help with his hearing.

Mackenzie McCall has Goldenhar syndrome, which can cause incomplete development of the ear, nose, soft palate and lip.

Mackenzie McCall with his grandad Alex Bailey and members of The Swivel Club

It affects his hearing, but money from The Swivel Club, which has donated £100,000 to worthy causes in the Rushden, Higham Ferrers and surrounding areas since becoming a registered charity, means he now has a microphone which will help with this.

Speaking after the club presented Mackenzie with the microphone on Friday, his grandad Alex Bailey who lives in Corby said: “It was absolutely brilliant, it made our little man’s day.”

Mackenzie’s school already has a microphone like this, which helps eliminate the normal classroom noise so the youngster can just hear what his teacher is saying.

His grandad described it as a great bit of kit and added: “He spent all day on it on Saturday.

“It was hard for us to turn it off because it made such an impact on him.”

As well as thanking the club for its support, Alex is very grateful to his boss Chris Henderson of Absolute Drainage.

After Chris’ mum met Mackenzie, she said that if they ever needed anything, she was part of a club that could help and she got the wheels in motion with The Swivel Club.

The club went on to buy the microphone costing £370 for Mackenzie and his grandad said: “I am just so grateful that they have purchased this.

“It’s beyond our reach at that sort of money and it is such a life-changer for Mackenzie, we are forever in their debt.”

The Swivel Club, which holds its events at Rushden Bowls Club, has been raising money for local people in need since the early 2000s.