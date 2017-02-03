East Midlands Trains wins award for railway punctuality

East Midlands Trains has scooped two awards at this year’s “Golden Whistles”, a national awards ceremony recognising excellence in railway operations.

The train operator, which runs trains through Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, won the Golden Whistle for best right time performance for a long distance train operator, beating off competition from other train operators including Virgin Trains and Great Western.

Punctuality statistics for long-distance train operators are normally measured by the Public Performance Monitor (PPM) on arrivals within 10 minutes of their scheduled time, but train operators are also now measuring and publishing exact right-time arrivals.

For the year up to December 10, 2016, East Midlands Trains ran 70 per cent of its trains right time, and 92 per cent PPM, resulting in it being named as most punctual right time long-distance train operator at the Golden Whistles. East Midlands Trains has maintained the record of best performing long-distance train operator in the country for more than seven years.

Martin Ward, driver strategy manager, won the Golden Whistle for outstanding individual.

Ian Smith, operations director for East Midlands Trains, said: “We’re really proud to have won two Golden Whistles at this year’s awards.

“We know that the top priority for our customers is having trains that run on time and that they can rely on day in, day out.

“Our staff work extremely hard to deliver the very best service they can for customers and these awards reflect the hard work of teams right across East Midlands Trains.

“We’re also pleased that our colleague Martin Ward won the well deserved award for outstanding individual – Martin has done a great job and is an inspiring role model within our business.”