Drugs handed in at Northamptonshire race track

A quantity of class B drugs were seized by police officers from a surrender bin at Santa Pod.

The police are working closely with the racetrack on the Northamptonshire/Bedfordshire border, which supports a strict no-drugs policy and has introduced the bin so visitors can discard illegal substances at the raceway entrance, prior to entering the site.

The drugs were confiscated at an All Torque Test Day on Friday, June 23.

PC Kerry Jones from Bedfordshire Police said: “We have a good relationship with Santa Pod to make sure visitors can spend time in a positive and safe environment.

“The race track is a place where families should be able to feel secure and not feel threatened by drugs.

“We are visiting the track regularly to discard confiscated property and make sure that it’s permanently taken off our streets.”

Head of event security Kirk Mainprize added: “Santa Pod Raceway does not condone the dealing or use of illegal substances.

“If it’s illegal in the UK it’s also illegal within Santa Pod Raceway.

“Our experienced security teams will take an active role monitoring for drug dealing and will work in full co-operation with Bedfordshire Police.

“Anyone found in possession of illegal substances or any other inappropriate items on the site will have them confiscated and they will be dealt with by the police.”

Bedfordshire Police is encouraging anyone with information about drug crime to report it via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.