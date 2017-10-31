Drink-driver caught in Raunds four-and-a-half times limit spared jail

A man seen driving erratically along Raunds’ High Street was four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Damion Horwat, 37, of Miles Close, Raunds, admitted one count of drink-driving earlier this month.

Yesterday (Monday), Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard how Horwat was seen driving his Black Lexus on August 13 this year.

Police attended and, after originally being unable to spot the vehicle, found Horwat standing next to his car.

Horwat was breathalysed and blew 132mcg of alcohol per 100ml in breath roadside before blowing 157mcg in custody. The legal limit is 35mcg.

When interviewed by police Horwat gave ‘no comment’ answers but later pleaded guilty.

Mitigating, Richard Bolch told the court Horwat had been drinking at home and drove ‘about a mile’ to get more alcohol, but was sorry for his actions.

He said: “He [Horwat] has told me he is very remorseful.

“He accepts that he was in the wrong.

“It is fortunate that something very bad did not happen.”

Horwat was described in court as a functioning alcoholic who had lost his job as a lorry shunter and was a ‘serious risk on the road’.

But despite agreeing that such a high reading merited a custodial sentence, District Judge Tim Daber spared Horwat an immediate spell behind bars by suspending the term.

He said: “You were driving erratically and it’s hardly surprising given the level of alcohol.

“In fact it’s surprising that you could control the vehicle at all given the level of alcohol in your body.”

Horwat was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for a year, subject to undertaking four months of alcohol treatment requirements and 140 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from the roads for three years.