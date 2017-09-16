Drag racer who crashed at 200mph at Santa Pod presents cheque to air ambulance

A drag racer who crashed at more than 200mph at Santa Pod has presented a £1,000 cheque to the air ambulance crew that treated him.

When Swedish drag racer Roger Johansson crashed at more than 200mph in May last year, it was Magpas Air Ambulance which flew to his aid and helped to treat him at the scene before airlifting him to hospital from Santa Pod Raceway.

Last weekend, making his first Santa Pod appearance since that traumatic day, Johansson was delighted to return the favour by presenting Magpas with a cheque for £1,000 to mark National Air Ambulance Week.

The donation was made on behalf of the British Drag Racing Hall of Fame Benevolent Fund.

Magpas Air Ambulance’s head of communications, Antonia Brickell, said: “We are thrilled to see Roger Johansson looking so well and to hear he has made such a good recovery. We of course wish Roger well and every success in his future racing career.

“We would also like to thank the BDRHOF Benevolent Fund for the generous donation.

“Roger is a prime example of the difference Magpas Air Ambulance can make, as a charity that brings essential lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the east of England and beyond.

“We are not a state-funded service and rely on generous public donations to continue saving lives. Once again, thank you from everyone at Magpas Air Ambulance for helping us to continue delivering our vital service.”

The BDRHOF Benevolent Fund is a registered charity formed in 2016.

Its objective of helping distressed members of the racing community includes contributing to Air Ambulance services that cover the main drag racing venues in Britain.

The coincidence of Roger Johansson’s return to Santa Pod and the start of National Air Ambulance Week provided the ideal opportunity to make its first donation to Magpas Air Ambulance.

After Santa Pod’s resident medical service had rescued Johansson at the crash scene, they worked alongside the Magpas enhanced doctor and paramedic team to stabilise his condition.

Magpas Air Ambulance then transferred the injured racer safely to hospital, monitoring his condition all the way.

Santa Pod’s commercial manager, Caroline Holden, said: “We think the BDRHOF Benevolent Fund is an admirable initiative and we’re pleased that its inaugural donation should be made to Magpas, which served our injured racer so well, during our biggest drag racing event of the year, the European Finals.”