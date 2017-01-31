Donations help pay for kitchen makeover at Wellingborough charity

A kitchen used by adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities has been given a makeover.

Teamwork Trust, which provides vocational experience, activities and an education programme for its members, has received donations from numerous businesses, organisations and trusts to help transform the kitchen at its Wellingborough centre in Oxford Street.

Graham Marshall, operations director of Teamwork Trust, said: “A huge thank you to all our supporters who have together funded our brand new Wellingborough kitchen.

“Our members love the new space, where they gather for breaks, spend lunchtimes and also get to enjoy cookery classes and learn valuable independent living skills.

“The refurbishment has transformed this space, which is now a hub for the centre.”

Donations include £4,000 from the Baily Thomas Charitable Fund, £1,000 from Stanton Cross/Bovis Homes, £1,000 from St. Modwen and £500 from Wellingborough Council.

Bushboard donated the worktops and splashbacks and donations were also made by the Vicarage Farm Bingo Group and Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Wellingborough-based Goodey & Howell also showed their support, giving a charity discount on the fixtures and fittings.

John Lougher, Bovis Homes group land director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “We were delighted to award Teamwork Trust the Stanton Cross award in September 2016.

“The funding has provided much needed support for the redevelopment of kitchen facilities and helped to improve the services on offer to the members.

“The charity does incredible work with the local community and is a very worthy charity which we are extremely proud to support.”

The donation made by Bovis Homes is part of The Stanton Cross Community Award, which makes a quarterly donation of £1,000 to local charities and community groups.

The award was set up by Bovis Homes to provide funding to support Wellingborough’s community projects that helping to transform the area.

Rupert Wood, regional director at St. Modwen, said: “We are pleased that St. Modwen has been able to contribute towards this important new kitchen facility.

“We continue to invest in Wellingborough through our partnership with Bovis Homes at Stanton Cross following the successful development of Wellingborough Retail Park on London Road.

“Supporting the work of local groups and charities where appropriate, such as Teamwork Trust, is an important element of our work in Wellingborough.”

Wellingborough mayor Malcolm Waters cut the ribbon to officially open the kitchen last week and said: “It is excellent that meals will be cooked for members with an emphasis on health and I know plans are afoot to open a new breakfast club, I might even see some of you on MasterChef soon.

“While I am here I would like to encourage and applaud the good work of Teamwork Trust.

“Thank you for the contribution you make to supporting people with learning difficulties, physical disabilities and mental health issues.”

Teamwork Trust Northamptonshire is a charitable organisation committed to ensuring everyone gets access to the same chances, choices and opportunities - whatever their individual needs or abilities.

It also has centres in Corby and Kettering.

