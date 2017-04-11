Donation will help with unexpected hospital stays

Kettering General Hospital’s Skylark children’s ward has been presented with washbags for parents to use if they unexpectedly have to stay in hospital overnight with their children.

Staff from Angels Day Nursery of Kettering visited the ward to hand over the 20 fully stocked bags.

The bags, 10 for men and 10 for women, each contain a selection of essential travel size toiletries to make a parent feel more comfortable during their stay.

Simeon Singer, owner of Angels Day Nursery, said: “I know from experience of working with children and parents, and being a parent myself, that when a child becomes ill and is treated in hospital, it can be an anxious time.

“We wanted to do something that would go some way to supporting parents of young children in our community.”

Play co-ordinator on Skylark Ward, Trish Brigden, said: “This is a very thoughtful and much appreciated donation to Kettering General Hospital.

“The Skylark Ward team all work very closely with families at what can be difficult and worrying time for them. Helping parents to comfortably stay alongside their children overnight is very important to children. We want to thank Angels Day Nursery very much indeed for their help with this.”

