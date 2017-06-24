Don’t knock down former Isham pub, says neighbour

An Isham resident says the planned demolition of a former pub cannot be allowed to happen.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the building most recently used as the Bear and Beignet in Kettering Road.

Developers want to build a four-bedroom detached house on the site, which was previously the Red Lion pub and then the Monk and Minstrel.

But Wendy Reading, 42, who lives two doors down from the site, says it should not be demolished.

She said: “Isham is in a conservation area and it’s such an old and historic building.

“Everyone is really worried that they could demolish it.

“It was being run as the Bear and Beignet until a few weeks ago and although it hasn’t been a pub for a while it could definitely be something else.

“The coffee shop was doing really well there.”

The concerned resident added that she hopes the plan won’t go ahead and it will be brought back to life as an amenity for the village.

She said: “It would be great to have it open again, it’s in a prime location.

“We are down to our last pub [The Lilacs] and we have no shop.

“It would be a massive shame to lose the building.”

The plans have also received a number of online objections.

A consultation on the application is open until July 6.

To have your say, click here.

A decision could be made by August 4.