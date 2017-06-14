Dog stolen from Little Irchester charity safely back home after three days

A charity which rescues and re-homes animals has thanked everyone for their help following the safe return of one of its dogs.

Animals In Need launched an appeal after Brook was stolen from the charity in Little Irchester on Sunday.

They put up posters and used social media in a bid to help find the black and white Staffie cross French bulldog.

And three days later, she has been reunited with the volunteers who had been taking care of her.

Annie Marriott from the charity confirmed that she has been to collect Brook and she is ‘ok’ after her ordeal.

A message posted on the charity’s Facebook page said: “We are all over the moon to announce Brook is home safe and fine.

“The whole AIN team thanks you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your help and support.

“We have been totally overwhelmed by everyone’s help, incidents of dog theft are are rising fast so everyone needs to remain vigilant.”