Do you recognise this man? Police appeal after Wollaston burglaries

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of burglaries in Wollaston.

Several units at Underwood’s Yard in the High Street were broken into and a small amount of cash taken from one.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident, which happened overnight between Thursday, August 11, and Friday, August 12, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.