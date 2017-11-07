Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about theft of fuel card in Northampton

Police want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the theft of a fuel card in Heathfield Way, Northampton.
The incident took place between 9am on Friday, October 13, and 6pm on Saturday, October 14, when a fuel card was stolen from a parked van on Heathfield Way, Northampton. The card has since been used to purchase a large quantity of fuel.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
