Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection with a Rushden burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Rushden.

CCTV shows a man entering a shed in Higham Road, at about 3.30am on Tuesday, January 10.

Detectives would like to question the man, described as white, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in, with a slim to medium build.

He was aged about 20 to 25.

He had a slight beard and was wearing a tracksuit hoody with the hood tied tightly around his face, tracksuit bottoms, Adidas black trainers with a wide white sole and he was carrying a battery-powered torch.

A second man who police also want to question in connection with the shed burglary is described as having a pointy upturned nose and he was wearing a deerstalker hat with furry ears, a Puffa jacket and Puma tracksuit bottoms with a motif on the left leg.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.