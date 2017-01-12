Do you know this Corby man? He’s wanted on recall to prison

Police have issued an appeal to find a Corby man wanted on recall to prison.

Roddi Stewart, 30, is failed to meet the conditions of his release last week.

He was sentenced last year to eight months in prison for possession of a bladed weapon, but was released early on licence on January 4, 2017.

He has since failed to meet the conditions of his licence and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

He has short brown hair and is 5ft 7in.

Officers are appealing for anybody who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

Members of the public are warned not to approach him or challenge him, but call the police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call the police on 999.