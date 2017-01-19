Do you know this Corby man? He’s wanted on prison recall

Police have released an image of a Corby man wanted on recall to prison.

James Adair, aged 28, previously of Brixham Walk, is wanted prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Adair was sentenced to 259 days in prison on July 25, 2016, after facing a charge of theft.

He was released on licence but failed to attend arranged appointments, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.