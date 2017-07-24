Do you know these men? They’re wanted over a Kettering burglary

Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to after a burglary in Kettering.

The burglary took place at a property in Windmill Avenue between 4.30am and 6am on Tuesday, May 16.

Police have just released the images and there are no further details about the burglary.

Anyone with information about the men pictured is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.