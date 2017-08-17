Do you know someone with the Spirit of Corby? There’s still time to nominate them for an award!

People still have time to get their nominations in for this year’s Spirit of Corby Awards.

Corby Council has teamed up with sponsors Northamptonshire Police, Quantum Print, Savoy Cinemas, Spirit Hyundai and The Core at Corby Cube for the 2017 Spirit of Corby Awards.

Last year's Spirit of Corby winners

The awards are the borough’s annual celebration of everything that is good about Corby, its community and the amazing spirit of the people that make it so special.

Each year the awards highlight the great contribution residents make to the town, the special talents they have, but above all else the awards are a way to thank the community’s unsung heroes.

If you think someone has made a difference in your community or done something they should be proud of, there’s just a week left to get your nominations in before the deadline of Friday, August 25.

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said: “We have been receiving nominations since June and are hoping that there are still more to come over the next week.

“Corby is a very community spirited borough and it’s important that we take time to recognise those that go above and beyond, contribute to life in the borough or simply highlight the spirit of Corby within their own achievements.

“We want to hear about all of those unsung heroes out there so please get your nominations in before the closing date of August 25.”

Nominations can be submitted by filling out a form on www.corby.gov.uk/spiritofcorby or picking up a form from the help desk on the ground floor of the Corby Cube.

Last year’s winners are not eligible to be nominated for the same award again and the deadline for nominations is 5pm on August 25.

Once all nominations are in, an independent panel will select a shortlist for each award.

The shortlist will then be announced and people will be asked to vote for the winners.

The overall Spirit of Corby Award supported by The Core at Corby Cube will be chosen by an independent panel from the winners of the other categories.

All the winners will be announced at the awards night taking place on Wednesday, September 20, at The Core.

For more information about the awards contact Kimberley Buzzard at Corby Council’s communications office on 01536 464022 or email kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk.

The categories are:

-Young Spirit of Corby Award (sponsored by Savoy Cinemas) for a young Corby resident (under 25) who has made a contribution to their local community, is an example to their friends, excelled in music, education, sport or has overcome adversity to show the real Spirit of Corby

- Club Spirit Award (sponsored by Quantum Print) for an individual who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate the whole club or group for what they bring to the community

- Community Spirit Award (sponsored by Northamptonshire Police) for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it’s through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in the area

- Creative Spirit Award for an individual or group who has shown talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby, or who has shown general creativity through arts and crafts such as knitting, painting and handy crafts

- Educational Spirit Award (sponsored by Spirit Hyundai) for an individual or group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to learning, maybe an adult who has returned to education and achieved excellence in their chosen field, or someone young or older who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning

- Environmental Spirit Award for an individual or group who has worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment, or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour eg recycling, energy saving