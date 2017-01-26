Disco for adults with learning disabilities at Yards Bar

A Kettering Disco for adults with learning difficulties is back this month.

This time it takes place at the Yards Bar, off Market Street, in Kettering, on Tuesday, 31st January from 6.30pm–9pm.

The event is being run with the support of Consensus Homes, who have supported individuals with learning disabilities for over a decade.

Entry is £5 with carers going free.

There will be both soft and alcoholic drinks available and a live DJ on the night.

For more information please contact Bonnie Ghavami on 07961 078707.