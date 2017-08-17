Disability swimming session to be held at Corby pool this weekend

Have your say

The next disability and additional needs session will take place at Corby’s international pool on Saturday (August 19) from 5pm to 6pm.

The sessions are open for families with children with disabilities to enjoy the pool in a fun and relaxed group.

Attendees will be able to take advantage of the pool and floats as well as the aquatube and learner pool, subject to their availability.

The session costs £1 per person (with one carer attending free) with siblings are welcome to join in.

Jaine King and Carly Cook set up the group following a successful trial.

Both of the women have children with additional needs and decided that they wanted to bring families in the same situation together for a bit of support and fun.

For more information on the sessions contact Corby East Midlands International Pool on 01536 464643.