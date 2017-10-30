Diggers on the pitch at Kettering Town FC’s old ground

Demolition work looks set to start imminently at Kettering Town FC’s old Rockingham Road stadium.
The ground, which has been empty since the Poppies left in 2011, was bought by a developer for housing in September.
Work to cut down trees behind the old away end took place shortly afterwards, followed by a notice of intent to demolish the stadium which was placed on safety barriers.
It reads: “Harpur Developments Limited hereby give notice of intent to demolish associated stands, terraces and floodlights at former Kettering Town football ground, Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 9AW, after November 1, 2017.”
A digger is now parked on what used to be the pitch in apparent readiness for demolition work to begin.
