Diamonds launch campaign to help fund move to new home

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have launched a campaign to help raise money for their move to Hayden Road.

The Diamonds will play their first home game in Rushden since reforming on Saturday (July 15) after leaving Wellingborough’s Dog and Duck stadium at the end of last season.

The cost of moving equipment and achieving the necessary ground grading will be about £25,000.

Now the club has launched a ‘crowdfunder’ with items on offer in exchange for donations to contribute to the move.

A Diamonds spokesman said: “The club would like to thank all of those who have helped us get to this stage, in many cases donating significant amounts of their time by volunteering to help with the work carried out so far, and would appreciate any further offers of help as well as support for the campaign.

“We would also like to thank those individuals and businesses who have helped by providing the materials and tools we have used for the work so far.

“Please contact membership@afcdiamonds.com if you have any questions about this campaign or wish to offer your support in other ways.”

Supporters can pledge between £5 and £10,000.

In exchange, they will receive rewards ranging from a ‘thank you’ on the club website, free entry to matches, a place in the official squad photo, an exclusive burger, a shoutout on Radio Diamonds, free programmes and a commemmorative photo.

To view the campaign or to donate, click here.

Diamonds will take to the field against Barwell on Saturday in the Dale Roberts Memorial Cup at Hayden Road at 3pm.