Developers will not walk away from housing plans for Weldon FC

A controversial planning application to build homes on a football ground will be resurrected, developers have said.

In July, Corby Council turned down the application for 27 homes at the former home of Weldon United FC in Oundle Road.

The application from Mulberry Developments had been six years in the making.

But after dozens of objections from local people who said the 1.6 hectare site should remain as green space, the plans were rejected by councillors.

Objections were made about housing density, noise, environmental impact and the loss of the field for local people.

People living on the neighbouring Woodside Park mobile home site also said that, despite claims to the contrary, the site is still being used regularly by Weldon United and so is still needed as a football pitch.

About 900 people also signed a petition against the proposals.

At last week’s full Corby Council meeting, ward councillor Rob McKellar said: “The application was rejected by the committee who voted against the officer’s recommendation.

“My planning colleagues now tell me they have had approaches from developers in that case but there has been no formal re-application.

“We think it will be coming back in some form.”

Mulberry Developments director Mark Wilkinson has now confirmed that the firm will be continuing in its quest to build the homes.

He said: “We’ll be putting it [the application] back in.

“We’ve been working on it for six years now and we will not be walking away.”