Developers put in second bid to build Kettering’s biggest hotel

A second application has been made to build what would be Kettering’s largest hotel.

Phoenix Leisure Management Limited wanted to build a 194-room, five-storey, hotel next to the conference centre on the leisure village in Thurston Drive.

But the application was refused in July by planners, who said it was more akin to a city centre hotel and would be harmful to the appearance of the area.

Now the developers have put in a second plan, for what would be a ‘modern budget hotel’ with 192 rooms, creating 35 full-time jobs.

They say it would host residential conferences as well as weddings and other leisure and corporate events.

They have made a number of alterations to the original plan.

The developers want to reduce the height of the building from five storeys to three-and-a-half storeys and move it 5m towards a service road, away from nearby residential properties.

They also say bay windows on the south-east side of the building would minimise properties being overlooked in Thurston Drive.

A planning statement reads: “The scale and appearance of the proposal responds to the scale of the conference centre, while also respecting the lower scale neighbouring buildings.

“The density on the site has been guided by the clients’ requirements and considered to be very appropriate for the site.”

Anyone wishing to have their say during the consultation has until November 6 to do so.

A decision could be made by January 5 next year.