Developer withdraws appeal over plans for 198 houses on edge of Stanwick

A developer who was appealing a decision to refuse plans for up to 198 houses on the outskirts of a village has withdrawn it.

Gladman Developments Ltd has made two separate applications to build houses on land off West Street in Stanwick, but both were turned down by East Northants Council’s planning management committee.

The appeal has been withdrawn

The first application to build 230 homes on the site was refused before the developer followed this up with a subsequent application to build up to 198 houses on the same site.

Both applications were met with opposition, including from Stanwick Parish Council, several town councils in the area as well as hundreds of letters of objection from people living nearby.

Councillors went on to refuse the second bid in March this year, and the developer decided to make an appeal to the Secretary of State regarding their decision.

The planning inquiry was due to take place in October, but East Northants Council has since confirmed the appeal has been withdrawn.

A spokesman for East Northants Council said: “East Northamptonshire Council can confirm that following the recent decision of the Planning Inspectorate to dismiss an appeal made by Gladman Developments Ltd for residential development in Brigstock, the same appellant has now withdrawn its appeal for a similar scheme on the edge of Stanwick.

“The developer has not given specific reasons for withdrawing the appeal; however, the Stanwick case would have seen the council defend similar reasons for refusal.”

Before the appeal was withdrawn, the council spokesman provided the Northants Telegraph with the five reasons given by its committee for turning down the plans for 198 houses.

Their reasons for refusal included the proposal would result in new housing development on unallocated greenfield land at Stanwick without adequate justification.

They also said the location and lack of transportation facilities means the proposal is unsustainable and will prejudice the aims of the Northamptonshire highway development management strategy.

Another reason given for refusal was that the proposed development would fail to conserve and enhance the existing landscape character and historic assets.

The planning inquiry had been due to start on October 11 and was scheduled to last for seven days.