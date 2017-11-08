Developer says Rushden Lakes link road will reduce traffic at Skew Bridge roundabout

More details have been revealed ahead of today’s public exhibition on the updated proposals for Rushden Lakes.

LXB, the developer behind the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme, is holding a public exhibition at the site’s boathouse from 2pm to 8pm today (Wednesday).

The exhibition will allow people to see the plans for a re-design and extension to Terrace A and a new link road on land to the west of Rushden Lakes.

The link road will connect into the south-east corner of the development to Ditchford Road to the west and there will be a new junction.

Information published online by LXB about the link road plans state: “The new link road is not essential for the delivery of the recently consented phase of the development (the cinema and further retail/restaurant offer) but is being provided to improve car and public transport movements in and around the development.

“The existing access arrangements from Skew Bridge roundabout will remain in place although the intention is for the new link road to provide relief to the roundabout and access routes into the development.

Plans for the new garden square at Rushden Lakes

“This will be achieved by creating an alternative access/egress point from Ditchford Road and ultimately from the A45.

“It is therefore considered the new link road will provide overall benefits to both the local and strategic highway network which will in turn benefit residents and businesses within the local area.

“The project team is currently assessing the likely effect of providing the link road in terms of the reduction in traffic that could be achieved at the Skew Bridge roundabout and the re-distribution of traffic accessing/egressing the development from the west via the new link road and the potential effect this will have on the local road network.

“Initial investigations have demonstrated that approximately 35 per cent of traffic accessing the Rushden Lakes development today (and the same proportion once the phase two development opens) could use the new link road instead of accessing via Skew Bridge roundabout.”

Rushden Lakes was granted planning permission in 2014 and the first stores opened this summer.

Plans for the second phase were approved in August 2016, which included a 14-screen cinema and increased the number of restaurants and shops on offer.

Three large retail units were originally planned (and given planning consent this year) on land next to the existing Terrace A.

This has now been re-designed to provide a landscaped garden square surrounded by smaller retail units.

It will provide a total of 2,740 sqm GIA of retail and restaurant floorspace across 13 units, split between ground floor and mezzanine level.

This would be a fall in the total retail floorspace from the previously consented scheme.

These units will be arranged in an L-shaped building and have a contemporary style of architecture.

LXB says high quality landscaping and seating will encourage visitors to enjoy this public space.

People will be able to ask questions and give their feedback on the proposed link road and updated plans at today’s event.

The designs will be available to see at the exhibition or by going online to www.rushdenlakeslinkroad.co.uk.